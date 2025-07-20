Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.4% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The stock has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

