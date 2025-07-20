Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $241.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

