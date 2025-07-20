Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,921,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:WFC opened at $80.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

