Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.