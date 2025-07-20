Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

