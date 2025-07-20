Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

