Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – July 19th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and Oracle are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks, also known as inventory, are the materials and goods a manufacturing company holds at various stages of production. They typically include raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items partway through the production line, and finished goods ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks is crucial for controlling production costs, ensuring timely order fulfillment, and maintaining healthy cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.40. 16,235,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024,317. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 32,323,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,815. The company has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. 9,671,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,398. The company has a market cap of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60.

