Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

