Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,012,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $218.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.