Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

