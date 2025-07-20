Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 971 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

