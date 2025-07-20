Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $447.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

