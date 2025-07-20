Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

