CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $329.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

