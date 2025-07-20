Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 56 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9%

AMP stock opened at $544.46 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.30 and a 200 day moving average of $511.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

