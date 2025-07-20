CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,747 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

