Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,713 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

BMY stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

