Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.28.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

