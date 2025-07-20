International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $286.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.