Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $133.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $310.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

