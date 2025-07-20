WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

