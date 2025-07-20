OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 63,205 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

VEA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

