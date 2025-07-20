Morse Asset Management Inc Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,119.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.56 and its 200 day moving average is $972.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.