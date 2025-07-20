Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 224,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 664,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 79,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $112.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

