Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 691,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 93,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,141,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

