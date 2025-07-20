Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.