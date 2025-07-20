The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $708.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

