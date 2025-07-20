Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $268.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $246.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 12 month low of $208.13 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,045,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

