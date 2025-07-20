Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE DUK opened at $118.39 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.