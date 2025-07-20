Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after buying an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,702,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,334,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after buying an additional 402,205 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,523,000 after buying an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

