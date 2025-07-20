Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $200.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

