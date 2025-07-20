Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,636,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,947 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:APD opened at $295.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.