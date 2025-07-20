Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

