The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $208.13 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.91.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.