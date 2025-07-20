Bingham Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Copart stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

