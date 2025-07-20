Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2%

PM opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.