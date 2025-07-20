Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,730 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

