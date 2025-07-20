Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

NYSE GEV opened at $575.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.90. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $581.27.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

