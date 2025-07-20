Bingham Private Wealth LLC Buys 694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0%

SCHW stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

