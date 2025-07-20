Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 253.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

