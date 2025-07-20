Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period.

VO opened at $284.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

