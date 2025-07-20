Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 731 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 35.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 114.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CAT opened at $413.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $419.90. The firm has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.61 and its 200-day moving average is $349.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

