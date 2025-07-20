Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

