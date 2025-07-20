Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – July 19th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, publishing, distribution or support of video games, gaming hardware and related services. By buying these securities, investors gain exposure to the growth and profitability of the global gaming industry—which includes console and PC titles, mobile apps, esports and streaming platforms. Major players in this space range from console manufacturers and game publishers to digital storefront operators and ancillary service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,130,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.18. 3,170,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,848. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 5,280,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,866. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,299. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $141.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $170.65. The company had a trading volume of 950,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,310. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

DLB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 246,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,452. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

NASDAQ ADEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 464,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.59. Adeia has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

