Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $576.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $578.50. The company has a market cap of $700.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

