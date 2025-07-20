Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,644,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

