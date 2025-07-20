Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 566 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

