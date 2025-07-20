J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $52.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,267 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average of $536.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.50. The company has a market cap of $700.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

