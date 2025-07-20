AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

