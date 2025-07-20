BKM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

